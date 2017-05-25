Police in Kalkaska Search for Occupants that Fled Scene of Crashed Vehicle

Police in Kalkaska County are asking for your help in locating the occupants of a vehicle who fled the scene of a crash.

It happened this past Saturday on Lund Road in the Fife Lake Area.

According to the Kalkaska County Sheriff – the accident happened sometime around 7 o’clock in the evening.

A tan colored jeep went off the road and hit a power pole near Good Road.

The sheriff’s office says that the occupants of the vehicle fled the scene before emergency personnel arrived.

Anyone with information about the accident or who saw any pedestrians in that area on Saturday is asked to contact Central Dispatch at 231.258.3350.