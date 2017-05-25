Traverse City Police Investigating Assault of Homeless Man

Police in Traverse City are investigating the alleged assault of a homeless man.

It happened on Wednesday morning at approximately 1 in the morning near the old state hospital grounds.

According to the Traverse City Police – the victim was assaulted by three men.

He was taken to the hospital with a broken nose, two jaw fractures, and a possible cheek fracture.

Police say two of the men were wearing Tigers baseball hats and the third was wearing a Red Wings shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traverse City Police Department.