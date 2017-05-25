Manistee Man Accused of Providing Drugs that Led to Overdose Death

A Manistee man is accused of providing the drugs that lead to the overdose death of another man.

In February SSCENT detectives started investigating a suspicious death that happened in the 2300 block of Filer City Road in Manistee County’s Filer Township.

During that investigation detectives learned that the 23-year-old victim died of an apparent drug overdose.

Detectives continued to investigate and after receiving the autopsy report, the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

After reviewing the case, the prosecutor authorized a warrant for Cody Kott, the 24-year-old Manistee Man who is accused of providing the morphine the caused the 23-year-old’s death.

He was arraigned on Thursday on charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Kott is lodged in the Manistee County Jail.