Manistee Man Accused of Providing Drugs that Led to Overdose Death

POSTED May 25, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A Manistee man is accused of providing the drugs that lead to the overdose death of another man.

In February SSCENT detectives started investigating a suspicious death that happened in the 2300 block of Filer City Road in Manistee County’s Filer Township.

During that investigation detectives learned that the 23-year-old victim died of an apparent drug overdose.

Detectives continued to investigate and after receiving the autopsy report, the case was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.

0525JOG - MugMethAfter reviewing the case, the prosecutor authorized a warrant for Cody Kott, the 24-year-old Manistee Man who is accused of providing the morphine the caused the 23-year-old’s death.

He was arraigned on Thursday on charges of Delivery of a Controlled Substance Causing Death.

The charge is a felony punishable by up to life in prison.

Kott is lodged in the Manistee County Jail.