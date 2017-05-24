RECALL – Grayco Children’s Products Recalls Thousands of Child Seats as the Webbing may Break During a Crash

Graco Children’s Products, a manufacturer of car seats, is recalling thousands of seats as they may not secure a child in the event of a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration – the webbing on certain My Ride 65 convertible car seats can break during a crash.

During testing of the seats NHTSA says the car seats did not meet federal requirements for breaking strength.

The recall effects nearly 25,500 seats manufactured during the summer of 2014 and sold in the US and Canada.

Graco says they are notifying impacted consumers and will provide free replacement harness restraints.

The impacted Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints are models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334.

More information can be found here.