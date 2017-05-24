Woman Killed in Upper Peninsula Motorcycle Crash

A woman was killed in a motorcycle crash in the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Sandtown Road in Mackinac County’s Portage Township at approximately 7 o’clock in the evening.

According to the MSP – two people were on a motorcycle when it hit a vehicle making a left turn into a driveway.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 26-year-old man from Gould, was critically injured in the crash. He was taken to a nearby hospital before being flown to a hospital in Marquette.

The passenger, a 32-year-old woman from Gould, was thrown from the bike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle turning into the driveway, a 21-year-old man from Newberry, was not injured.

Troopers say neither riders of the motorcycle were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Troopers do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the accident, which remains under investigation.