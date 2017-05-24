$18.5 Million Settlement Reached in 2013 Target Data Breach

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette announced yesterday that he and the attorneys general of 46 other states negotiated an $18.5 million settlement with the retailer Target.

The settlement is to resolve the states’ investigation into the company’s 2013 data breach.

This is the largest multistate data breach settlement ever, and Michigan will receive just under $400,000.

The 2013 breach affected more than 41 million customer payment card accounts and the contact information for 70 million customers.

In addition to payment to the states, the settlement requires Target to develop, implement and maintain an information security program.