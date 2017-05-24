Man Arrested After Firing Shots at Mason County Bowling Alley

A man was arrested after police say he fired shots at a bowling alley in Mason County.

It happened shortly before 5:00PM at Spartan West Bowling Center in Mason County’s Ambler Township.

That’s when police received a call where the caller reported hearing “shots being fired and people running” from the blowing alley.

Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies and Michigan State Police troopers responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, police say the alleged shooter had fled from the business, and went south into a wooded area.

A perimeter was set up and a search began for the suspect and any possible victims.

During that search a pistol was found behind the business and a second pistol was recovered in a parked car.

Within 15 minutes of the original call, the person who allegedly fired shots was located and taken into custody without incident.

No one was injured and the alleged shooter was transported to Spectrum Health in Ludington for a mental evaluation.

His name is not being released at this time.