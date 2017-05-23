RECALL – John Morrell and Co Recalls Over 200,000lbs of Hot Dogs

And we have another recall to share with you —

The John Morrell and Company out of Ohio is recalling over 200,000 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products because they could have metal in them.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall late last week.

The beef franks items were produced on January 26, 2017.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296″ on the side of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received three complaints of metal objects in the beef frank product packages.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.