Trail Bridge over Pine River in Lake County to Close

A popular bridge trail in Lake County will soon close for repairs on a bridge.

The DNR announced that the bridge that services the Lincoln Hills ORV route, Snowmobile Trail #35, and the Silver Creek Pathway will close following Memorial Day.

The bridge will close Wednesday, May31st. This is so the closure won’t effect riders over the holiday weekend.

The current bridge structure is said to be deteriorating and is not wide enough to accommodate all ORV types.

A new bridge is being built that will be widened to 72 inches and will allow enough room for side-by-side ORVs.

An alternative route will be signed and will utilize State Road, West 8 Mile Road and Gopher Run Road. Access to the Lincoln Hills State Forest Campground and boat launch will remain open.

All three trails will remain open; however, access across the Pine River will be closed during construction. The surrounding Lake County roads are also open to ORV use and available as an alternate route