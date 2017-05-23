Trail Bridge over Pine River in Lake County to Close

POSTED May 23, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

A popular bridge trail in Lake County will soon close for repairs on a bridge.

The DNR announced that the bridge that services the Lincoln Hills ORV route, Snowmobile Trail #35, and the Silver Creek Pathway will close following Memorial Day.

The bridge will close Wednesday, May31st.  This is so the closure won’t effect riders over the holiday weekend.

0523JOF - MapTrailThe current bridge structure is said to be deteriorating and is not wide enough to accommodate all ORV types.

A new bridge is being built that will be widened to 72 inches and will allow enough room for side-by-side ORVs.

An alternative route will be signed and will utilize State Road, West 8 Mile Road and Gopher Run Road. Access to the Lincoln Hills State Forest Campground and boat launch will remain open.

All three trails will remain open; however, access across the Pine River will be closed during construction. The surrounding Lake County roads are also open to ORV use and available as an alternate route