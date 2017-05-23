Woman Injured After Deer Hits Van’s Windshield

A woman suffered only minor injuries after a deer crashed into her vehicle’s windshield.

The accident happened Tuesday morning on South Lake Leelanau Drive just north of Bingham Road in Leelanau County’s Bingham Township.

Suttons Bay Fire and Rescue along with deputies were called to that location for the report of a personal injury accident.

A passer-by and a nearby resident were said to be already assisting the injured driver.

On arrival emergency personnel found a damaged Dodge van that was driven by a 46-year-old woman from Bingham Township.

Deputies say the Dodge was traveling south when a deer jumped into the roadway. The van hit the deer, sending it airborne and into the vehicle’s windshield, injuring the driver.

The deer also hit the edge of the van’s roof, which prevented the animal from coming inside the vehicle.

The driver sustained cuts and abrasions in the accident and was treated at the scene by EMS personnel.