Tip Leads Detectives to Possible Meth Lab in Osceola County

A tip lead detectives to a possible meth lab in Osceola County.

On Monday TNT Detectives got information of a potential meth lab at a home in Osceola County’s Highland Township.

This was from a tip that the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office received.

Detectives got a search warrant for the home and they say they found many of the components commonly used to make meth inside the home.

TNT says they are working on suspects and charges as expected as the investigation into the incident continues.

TNT thanks the Osceola County Sheriff and the MSP Cadillac Post for this assistance in the investigation.