Two Taken to Hospital After Crash on M-115

We know now more about the accident that happened on M-115 in Wexford County.

Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash in Wexford County Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on M-115 just north of 13th Street just before 3:30 in Selma Township.

That’s where deputies say a northbound vehicle driven by a Cadillac man crossed over the center line and hit a southbound vehicle.

The southbound vehicle was driven by a 73-year-old man form Tennessee. He and a passenger were taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was a 22-year-old Cadillac man who was treated and released at the scene.

The Cadillac man told deputies that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the crash.

Deputies say everyone was wearing seatbelts and alcohol is not considered a factor in the accident, which remains under investigation.