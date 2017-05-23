James Bond Actor Roger Moore Dies

Actor and UNICEF Ambassador Sir Roger Moore has passed away.

Known for playing Simon Templar in the British TV series “The Saint” – the English Actor gained international recognition when he was chosen to take over the role of James Bond following the departure of Sean Connery from the role.

Moore would play Bond in seven films from 1973 to 1985, the most films and the longest running actor in the role to date.

He became a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 1991 and was Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2003.

According to a statement from his family, Moore died after a short battle with cancer.

A private funeral is planned in Monaco. Moore was 89.

He’ll be featured on a special episode of Johnny Carson Tuesday, May 23rd, at 10pm on Antenna TV – channel 26.2 for viewers watching MI News 26 on antenna.

(Image Courtesy: Allan Warren – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=14606348)