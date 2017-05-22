Delta Airlines Flight Dumps Fuel, Returns to Detroit Airport

Over the weekend a flight from Detroit to South Korea was forced to release fuel over Lake Michigan.

It happened on Saturday.

According to Delta, shortly after takeoff – the crew of Flight 159 noticed a maintenance light indicating a potential problem with the aircraft.

Out of caution the pilot chose to release fuel and return to Detroit.

The fuel was released over the lake to make the aircraft lighter while landing, which happened without incident.

The craft has been taken out of service for inspection and passengers were transferred to a new aircraft to complete their trip.

According to Trebor Banstetter at Delta, at the high altitudes the plane was at, any fuel that is jettisoned would have evaporated before reaching ground.

This means that no actual liquid fuel reached the waters of the lake, according to Banstetter.