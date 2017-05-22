Deputies Respond to Large Underage Drinking Party

A large underage drinking party was shut down and several people were arrested in Benzie County.

The incident happened on North Reynolds Road in Lake Ann at around 11:20 Friday night.

That’s when the Benzie County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police responded to reports of a large party.

Once on scene, deputies and troopers began speaking with people at the party.

Several attendees were arrested on outstanding warrants, and multiple tickets were given to minors for being in possession of alcohol.

The Benzie County Sheriff’s Office also says that Robert Hanson was arrested for allowing the minors to drink and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

All of those arrested were lodged in the Benzie County Jail.