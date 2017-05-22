MSP Responds to Fatal Tractor Accident

A norther Michigan man was killed after an accident pinned him under his tractor in Alcona County this weekend.

The accident happened on E. Wissmiller Road near Coville Road in Alcona County’s Mikado Township at around 1:30 in the afternoon on Sunday.

That’s when MSP troopers responded to a single vehicle accident involving a tractor.

Troopers say the tractor was driving east when it left the roadway for unknown reasons.

Once off the roadway, the tractor flipped and pinned the driver, a 45-year-old Mikado man.

The man died at the scene from his injuries.

The MSP says alcohol does not appear to be a factor, and the accident remains under investigation.