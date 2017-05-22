Two Arrested on Numerous Charges After Police Say They were Going over 100mph in Mason County

Two people were arrested on multiple charges after police say they were doing over 100mph in a 40mph zone.

The incident happened on State Street near Reinberg in Scottville.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office – the Mason/Oceana 911 Center got a report of a reckless driver traveling east on US-10.

A be on the lookout was broadcast and a deputy on patrol in Scottville saw the vehicle and allegedly clocked the vehicle doing 101mph as it entered into Scottville.

As the deputy turned around to go after the vehicle, it ran off the road, jumped a curb, and hit a tree in front of McPhail Field.

Two people were in the vehicle and they were not injured in the crash.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Kentwood, was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, driving on a suspended license, open intox, and having no insurance.

The passenger, a 39-year-old woman from Fountain, was arrested on charges of open intox and being in possession of a controlled substance.