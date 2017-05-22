Driver Allegedly Attempts to Flee Scene of Crash by Hiding in Woods

A Traverse City woman was arrested after police say she crashed her car and then attempted to flee on foot.

It happened on M-22 north of East Lakeview Hills Road in Leelanau County’s Bingham Township at approximately 10 o’clock Sunday night.

A caller told dispatch they’d seen a black 2011 Cadillac driving erratically before crossing the center line and hitting a northbound vehicle.

The caller said the driver of the Cadillac then fled the scene on foot.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle that was hit were taken to Munson for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies along with MSP Troopers searched the area, but did not find the driver.

Several hours later, shortly before 2 in the morning, a deputy on patrol located a woman walking along M-22 a distance from the crash site.

Deputies identified the 44-year-old woman from Traverse City as the driver of the vehicle.

She had signs of spending some time in the woods, she was said to be dirty and had cuts on her lower legs.

She was arrested for suspension of drunk driving and leaving the scene of an accident.