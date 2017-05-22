Deputy Attacked by Dog in Grand Traverse County

An officer was injured and a dog was killed by a dog in Grand Traverse County.

It happened on Friday at approximately 5pm in Green Lake Township.

That’s where a homeowner called for assistance after being injured by a dog.

The officer arrived, and yelled at the dog, a Pitbull, to try to stop it from attacking another dog.

The pitbull then charged at the officer, biting them.

The officer was carrying pepper spray, but because the dog was charging at him he decided to use his taser.

However, before he could use it, the dog bit his hand, causing him to drop the taser.

The officer didn’t have other options, pulled out his service weapon and fired on shot at the pitbull, hitting it in the face and wounding it.

The pitbull then stopped attacking and the officer and homeowner were treated by EMS.

The officer was taken to Munson where they were treated and released.

The pitbull was taken to an animal hospital where it was treated for it’s injuries and is in quarantine to determine if it has rabies.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident and a report will be sent to the prosecutor’s office for review of potential charges against the owner of the pitbull.

The other dog that was attacked died.