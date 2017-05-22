Person of the Week: Tight Lines for Troops Charter Boat Captains

Every year countless people donate their time, energy, and their boats to help honor the men and women who serve our country with the annual Tight Lines for Troops event in Manistee.

For this week’s Person Of The Week we received nominations for some of those very people that help make sure the event takes place every year, the charter boat captains.

Every year dozens of charter boats leave Manistee in the morning to take hundreds of veterans for a day of fishing on Lake Michigan.

And when the boats return, the public lines the river walk, waving flags and cheering in the “Welcome Back Celebration.”

For their work in helping provide this opportunity to the local veterans, the Charter Boat captains receive this week’s title of Persons of the Week.

If you know of someone who’s working hard in their own community — whether that’s by getting involved with a non-profit, creating something new in the area, or just affecting northern Michigan in their own special way — send an email to news@minews26.com.

Tell us who you’d like to nominate for the person of the week, why you think they should receive that title, and how we can reach them — Each week, we’ll broadcast one of these nominees as the “Person of the Week.”