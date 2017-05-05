Leelanau County Sheriff Warns of Fake $100 Bills Being Used in Area

Police in Leelanau County are advising area businesses to be on the lookout for fake money.

Over the last month the sheriff’s office says they’ve handled several complaints where businesses accepted fake $100 bills before realizing the bills were fake.

The most recent incident happened on Wednesday at a gas station in Elmwood Township. But in that case, the clerk was observant and noticed the bill was fake.

The sheriff’s office says they have identified a suspect and that the investigation is currently underway.

However, they would like to make other area businesses aware of the fake bills.

The bills can be purchased very cheaply off the internet.

They look authentic except for indicating they are “Prop money” on the bills.

At first glance they appear authentic and the person presenting the bill will usually do this with the bill face down as it is harder to detect the back of the bill as fraudulent.

The Sheriff’s Office is advising businesses to check closely any larger denomination bill that they are taking in.