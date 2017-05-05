Man Charged with Fleeing From Police, Using Meth, After Chase in Cadillac

We know now the identity of the driver who lead police on a chase in Cadillac on Tuesday.

The chase started when a MSP Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for running a red light at the intersection of Haynes Street and N. Mitchell in Cadillac.

The vehicle didn’t stop and instead accelerated to get away from the trooper.

The chase went for less than two miles before the trooper stopped the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

A description of the vehicle was sent to all local law enforcement.

The vehicle was located a short time later in a garage with the engine still running.

Troopers were able to identify the driver, and they located the suspect driver, who was arrested without incident.

The driver, 46-year-old Ronald French of Cadillac, was charged with third degree flee and elude, using meth, operating while intoxicated second offense, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, and being a habitual offender.

He was lodged in the Wexford County Jail.