Two Killed in Crash on US-131 South

Two people were killed in a crash on US-131 on Osceola County.

The crash happened Thursday at approximately 3 in the afternoon.

That’s when MSP Troopers were called to the three vehicle crash on US-131 South near 20 Mile Road.

According to the MSP the crash was the result of a vehicle going the wrong way on the freeway.

The driver at fault, a 43-year-old man from Paris, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 62-year-old man from Illinois, was first taken to Spectrum in Reed City before being flown to Grand Rapids, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The occupants of a third vehicle involved in the accident were not injured.

At the time of the crash MSP troopers say all drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.

At this time troopers don’t know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation.