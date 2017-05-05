Wexford County Man Accused of Trying to Hire Someone to Murder Two People

A Wexford County man was arrested after police say he was trying to hire someone to murder two people.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, which started after police received a tip that the Mesick man had been attempting to hire someone to kill two people.

Working together, the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, Prosecutor, MSP, and TNT, pooled their resources to investigate the case.

An undercover operation was conducted and the MSP says they recovered evidence that the 28-year-old man was soliciting for murder.

He was arrested during a traffic stop on M-115 Thursday night.

The man, Dean Evans, is facing two counts of solicitation of murder. If convicted he could face up to life in prison.

Evans was also charged earlier this year with two counts of criminal sexual conduct, threatening a witness, and furnishing alcohol to a minor. A trial for that case had been set for late June.