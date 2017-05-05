Benefit Dinner to Raise Money for Ava Warriors Foundation this Saturday

This Saturday at St Francis High School in Traverse City a benefit dinner and silent auction will be held to help raise money for the Ava Warriors Foundation named after a young girl who recently lost her battle with cancer.

Ava Olson, the daughter of a St Francis graduate, suffered from D.P.I.G. – a very rare and aggressive cancer that forms at the bottom most portion of the brain and afflicts mostly children.

Ava died very recently, and the benefit was originally organized to help raise funds for medical expenses – but now it will focus on raising money for a foundation named in her honor.

The benefit is scheduled from 2-8. Food is 5 dollars a plate, plus a bake sale, 50/50 raffle and silent auction.

For more information search for Ava Warriors of Northern Michigan on Facebook.