Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Clare County
Three people were arrested on drug related charges after deputies stopped a vehicle in Clare County.
On Tuesday Clare County Deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Oak Street and First Street in Harrison.
During that stop deputies say they found meth in the vehicle.
The driver, a 29-year-old Harrison man, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver during the stop.
The man told deputies where he the drugs from.
Deputies obtained a search warrant for that home on Spruce Street in Harrison.
Deputies were there to search for narcotics.
Inside the home deputies allegedly found more meth and a stolen handgun.
Two people inside the drug house were arrested, a 61-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman.
On Wednesday all three suspects were arraigned.
The driver deputies stopped on Oak Street, 29-year-old David Prenger, was chaged with possession of meth, possession of analogs, and habitual offender, third offense.
The 67-year-old man found at the home, Dennis Darnell, was charged with possession of meth, delivery of meth, felon is possession of a weapon, and maintaining a drug house.
And the woman, 47-year0old Janise Darnell, was charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house.
All three remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.