Three Arrested on Drug Charges in Clare County

Three people were arrested on drug related charges after deputies stopped a vehicle in Clare County.

On Tuesday Clare County Deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Oak Street and First Street in Harrison.

During that stop deputies say they found meth in the vehicle.

The driver, a 29-year-old Harrison man, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver during the stop.

The man told deputies where he the drugs from.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for that home on Spruce Street in Harrison.

Deputies were there to search for narcotics.

Inside the home deputies allegedly found more meth and a stolen handgun.

Two people inside the drug house were arrested, a 61-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman.

On Wednesday all three suspects were arraigned.



The driver deputies stopped on Oak Street, 29-year-old David Prenger, was chaged with possession of meth, possession of analogs, and habitual offender, third offense.

The 67-year-old man found at the home, Dennis Darnell, was charged with possession of meth, delivery of meth, felon is possession of a weapon, and maintaining a drug house.

And the woman, 47-year0old Janise Darnell, was charged with possession of meth and maintaining a drug house.

All three remain lodged in the Clare County Jail.