Police Search for Vehicle that Hit Amish Buggy

Police in Gladwin County are asking for your help in locating a vehicle that hit an Amish buggy on Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 8 in the morning on South Bard Road near Kerswill Road in Gladwin County’s Grout Township.

According to the sheriff’s office – deputies were called to the report of a personal injury accident at that location.

On scene deputies say a vehicle hit an Amish buggy and then fled the scene.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating the driver.

The vehicle involved is described as a late 90’s to early 2000’s Oldsmobile Bravada like the one seen in this photo.

The vehicle is grayish tan / light pewter in color and will have damage to the front, right, headlight. As well as damage to the right front panel and will be missing the passenger side mirror.

According to a witness, the vehicle had a Rebel Flag license plate affixed to the front bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gladwin County Central Dispatch at 989.426.9284.