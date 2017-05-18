Child Flown to Boston Hospital Following Explosion in Manton

We know now the identities of the three people who were injured in an explosion at a local motel.

It happened at the Green Mill Motel in Manton Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of an explosion and a fire at approximately 4 in the morning.

On scene deputies say the motel was engulfed in flames.

Three people were injured in the explosion – a mother and her two children.

They are 37-year-old Amanda Skardous and her two sons, a 13-year-old and an 11-year-old.

All three were flown to Grand Rapids for treatment of severe burns. The 13-year-old has been flown to a hospital in Boston, MA for further treatment of his burns, while Amanda and the 11-year-old remain in Grand Rapids.

Right now deputies don’t know what caused the explosion.

The investigation into the incident is being handled by the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, who is working with the MSP and the Traverse Narcotics Team.