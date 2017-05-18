Man Climbs Pine Tree in Attempt to Hide from Police

A man wanted on multiple warrants was arrested after trying to hide on a building’s roof.

It happened in Mason County’s Amber Township on Wednesday.

It started when deputies were called to a report of a disturbance on W. Forest Hill Circle at approximately 5:30 in the morning.

When deputies arrived they say the 33-year-old man jumped out a window and fled.

A K-9 unit was called in to track the man, who had fled for over a half-mile and had climbed a pine tree.

He was found trying to hide on the roof of another resident who is not associated with the home he fled from.

The man then jumped off the roof and fled again, before being arrested after the K-9 unit tracked him for another half-mile.

The man was found to have 2-bench warrants for failure to appear out of Mason County and MSP Hart.

He was also arrested for resisting and obstructing an officer.