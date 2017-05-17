Special Olympics Spring Games in Cadillac

Area 32 Special Olympics holds events all year round and Wednesday was their annual Spring games.

Athletes at the event had eight weeks to train and practice for several competitions such as runs, walks, softball throw, long jump and more.

Medals were awarded at the end of each event by Wexford County Sheriff members.

This event is just one of many that happen throughout the year and each one helps raise awareness for them.

Area 32 is always looking for more volunteers so be sure to contact them if you are interested in helping out.