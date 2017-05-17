Rider Injured in Motorcycle Crash

While crews were responding to the report of the gas leak on Garfield Road, units were notified of a motorcycle accident, also on Garfield Road.

This accident happened a short distance away, near the entrance to Lucky Jacks.

Deputies and Metro Fire were called to that location for the report of a motorcycle personal injury accident.

According the sheriff’s office a motorcycle was northbound on Garfield when it hit a vehicle entering Garfield Road.

The rider was injured and taken to Munson for treatment.

The accident is still under investigation.