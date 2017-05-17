Rider Injured in Motorcycle Crash
While crews were responding to the report of the gas leak on Garfield Road, units were notified of a motorcycle accident, also on Garfield Road.
This accident happened a short distance away, near the entrance to Lucky Jacks.
Deputies and Metro Fire were called to that location for the report of a motorcycle personal injury accident.
According the sheriff’s office a motorcycle was northbound on Garfield when it hit a vehicle entering Garfield Road.
The rider was injured and taken to Munson for treatment.
The accident is still under investigation.