Gas Leak Closes Grand Traverse County Road Wednesday Afternoon

A busy road in Grand Traverse County was closed for over an hour Wednesday afternoon due to a gas leak.

It happened along Garfield Road near Oak Terrace at approximately 1:15 in the afternoon.

Deputies were called to that location for a report of a major gas leak.

According to the sheriff’s office construction crews accidentally cut a gas line while excavating in the area.

Garfield Road was closed from South Airport Road to Harbor Hill while crews worked to repair the line.

The line was closed and roadway reopened to traffic about an hour later, sometime near 2:30.