Driver Leads Police on Chase in Cadillac

A driver is in custody after leading police on a chase in Cadillac on Tuesday.

It started when a MSP Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for running a red light at the intersection of Haynes Street and N. Mitchell in Cadillac.

The vehicle didn’t stop and instead accelerated to get away from the trooper.

The chase went for less than two miles before the trooper stopped the pursuit in the interest of public safety.

A description of the vehicle was sent to all local law enforcement.

A short time later the vehicle was located with the engine still running in a garage on Pine Street.

Troopers say the homeowner had no connection to the vehicle.

Troopers used the vehicle’s registration to locate the vehicle’s owner, who was not the driver during the chase.

The investigation was able to identify the driver, and troopers learned they were hiding in a house on S. Simons Street.

Troopers and Cadillac City Police Officers located the suspect driver at the home and arrested him without incident.

The driver was lodged at the Wexford County Jail on charges of Fleeing and Eluding third degree, Driving on a Suspended License second offense, Operating an unregistered vehicle, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

The MSP Says drugs are believed to have been a factor in the incident. Additional charges may be brought when police receive lab results.