Manistee County Man Arrested for Allegedly Running Meth Lab

A Manistee County man was recently arrested for allegedly making meth.

In the fall of 2016 SSCENT Detectives starting investigating a suspect after they learned he was allegedly making meth in the Manistee area.

Then on May 15th of this year, detectives executed a search warrant on Norconk in Manistee County’s Pleasanton Township as a result of the investigation.

During that search investigators say they found many of the materials commonly used to manufacture meth.

Technicians were called to clean up the site.

The suspect in the investigation, 44-year-old Terry Welch of Onekama, was arrested by detectives.

He was arraigned on Wednesday, where he faces charges that include manufacturing meth, delivery of morphine, and soliciting another to obtain ephedrine.

If convicted Welch would be considered a habitual offender because of his criminal history and could face up to 40-years in prison.