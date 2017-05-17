Three People Seriously Injured In Explosion at Manton Motel

Three people were injured in an explosion at a local motel.

It happened at the Green Mill Motel in Manton Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to that location for the report of an explosion and a fire at approximately 4 in the morning.

On scene deputies say the motel was engulfed in flames.

Three people were injured in the explosion – they were taken to Cadillac Munson for treatment of severe burns before being flown to Grand Rapids for further treatment.

Right now deputies don’t know what caused the explosion and the incident is still under investigation.