Search is on for 2017 State Christmas Tree

The search is on for the 2017 State Christmas Tree.

The hunting season was kicked off on Monday for the tree that will be placed downtown Lansing.

The Michigan Department of Technology, Management, and Budget, who oversee the search, said that this is the perfect time to start the search, as it’s when families are driving throughout the state on vacation.

They can help pass the travel time by keeping an eye out for the perfect tree to represent Michigan.

Over the last 30 years, trees have come from locations across the state – from the yards of Michiganders to public land near highways and forests.

Last year’s tree was harvested in Sault Ste. Marie about two miles from the St. Marys River and the Soo Locks.

Nominations are requested by July 30, 2017.

Individuals who wish to nominate a tree are asked to send their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov, or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909