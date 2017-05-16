New Law Changes Speed Limit Near Manistee Hospital

Drivers in Manistee need to plan for lower speeds near the hospital under provisions of a new state law.

Public Act 445 of 2016 requires authorities to lower the speed limits in a hospital highway zone by up to 10 miles per hour if requested by a local hospital inside the zone.

Under these new provisions, the speed limit on US-31 near Munson Manistee Hospital will be lowered to 45mph starting next week.

New hospital zone and 45mph signs will be installed on both sides of the hospital on Monday.

The speed reduction was requested by the hospital, which is just north of Manistee, between the M-55 and M-22 intersections.

The current 55mph speed limit will remain in effect until the new speed limit signs are installed.

The hospital, as provided for in the new law, paid the installation and material costs for the new signs.