Boyne City Man Accused of Recording Underage Teens While they Shower, Undress

A Boyne City man was arrested after police say he was recording teenagers while they were showering and undressing.

Information from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office led investigators in Emmet County to the possible criminal incident that happened in Bay View.

According to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office – a criminal incident, involving child sexually abusive activity, recently took place in Boyne City. While investigating that incident, authorities learned that similar criminal activity may have also taken place in Emmet County.

Deputies began investigated the matter which allegedly happened in Bay View, which is in Bear Creek Township.

From July until September of 2015 49-year-old Benoni Enciso allegedly recorded four underage teens while they were undressing and showering.

A 20-count felony warrant has been issued on Enciso. The charges include four counts of Child Sexually Abusive Activity, four counts of Capturing/Distributing Images of Unlcothed People, four counts of possessing child sexually abusive material, four counts of producing child sexually abusive material, and four counts of using a computer to commit a crime.