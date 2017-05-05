RECALL – Honeywell Recalls Wireless Gateway Used in Fire Alarm Systems

We have another recall to share with you —

Honeywell International has announced a recall of wireless gateways for smoke detectors because they can fail to activate in the event of a fire.

This recall involves the SWIFT wireless gateway sold with fire alarm systems.

The gateway is the bridge between the fire alarm control panel and the detectors.

The systems are primarily used for indoor areas in commercial buildings, hotels, factories, and apartments.

According to Honeywell, the smoke detectors connected to the gateway can fail to activate properly during an actual emergency, posing a risk to users safety.

The units were sold across the US from October of 2014 until December of 2016.

Users need to contact Honeywell for an update to the gateway. Commercial building users should continue using the detectors until the firmware is updated.

The gateways have the following brand names, model numbers and date codes.