Mackinac Bridge Closed to ALL Traffic During Annual Labor Day Walk

Travelers expecting to travel across the Mackinac Bridge this Labor Day will need to make some changes to their plans.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority, under recommendations from the MSP and the Department of Homeland Security, voted to completely close the bridge to through traffic during the annual holiday walk.

Citing safety concerns due to recent attacks across the globe where vehicles were driven into crowds of people, authorities say they need to keep the safety of the walkers in mind.

To that end, only emergency vehicles, MBA crews, and pre-approved buses used to transport walkers from Mackinaw City to the starting point in St. Ignace, will be allowed on the bridge during the walk.

No other traffic will be allowed on the bridge.

Each year, between 30,000 and 60,000 people from several states and countries come to the Mackinac Bridge for the Annual Bridge Walk, which started in 1958, just one year after the bridge opened.

In the past, approximately 9,000 vehicles cross the bridge during the event hours, with many of them carrying participants in the walk.

The closure will begin at 6:30am and last until noon.

The event starts at 6:40am with the Council on Fitness’ Jog, followed by remarks from the Governor at 6:55am. The bridge walk begins at 7am.

No walkers will be permitted to begin after 10am. Buses will pick up any walkers still on the bridge starting at 11:30 to ensure the bridge reopens to traffic promptly at noon.

Northbound I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 337 on the south end of the bridge; southbound US-2 and I-75 traffic will be stopped at Exit 344 on the north side.

The MBA plans to add extra buses this year, to keep up with the added number of people who will need to ride them from across the bridge.

The two eastern lanes of the bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic before the walk starts. The western two lanes will be open to the buses transporting walkers between Mackinaw City and St. Ignace, as well as emergency vehicles.