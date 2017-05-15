Traverse City Police Investigating Armed Robbery

Police in Traverse City are investigating an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

The robbery happened Sunday afternoon on Barlow Street.

According to the Traverse City Police – four people broke into a home and demanded money from two people inside.

Two of the intruders had knives on them and allegedly stabbed one of the victims five times in the head.

The other victim was not injured.

The four suspects then left the home with a small amount of money.

Three of the suspects were caught when Grand Traverse County deputies located the car a short time later.

Police are still searching for the fourth suspect.