Driver Facing Drunk Driving Charges After Allegedly Leaving the Scene of a Crash in Leelanau County

A driver is facing criminal charges after police in Leelanau County say he was driving drunk and left the scene of a crash.

It happened on Sunday on M-22 near East Lakeview Hills Road.

That’s where a deputy on patrol found a GMC pickup which had been in a traffic crash shortly before 3 in the morning.

Deputies say that crash looked to have happened earlier that night.

Deputies identified the driver, a 22-year-old Traverse City man.

Through their investigation it was determined that the accident happened at approximately 2am and the driver had called a friend for a ride.

Deputies say their investigation found that the driver had been drinking before the crash.

The driver was arrested for suspicion of operating while intoxicated. He was medically checked out at Munson Hospital before being lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.