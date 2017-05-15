Two People Seriously Injured in Motorcycle Crash

Two people were seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Cadillac over the weekend.

It happened near 7:30 in the evening on Saturday at the intersection of Granite Street and Sunnyside Drive.

Officers were called to that location for the report of a motorcycle SUV accident.

According to the Cadillac Police – the motorcycle was eastbound on Sunnyside Drive when it crossed over the centerline near the curve into Granite Street, colliding with a westbound SUV.

The driver, a 27-year-old man from Falmouth and a passenger, a 21-year-old woman woman from Lake City, both sustained life-threatening injuries in the accident.

They were taken to Munson in Traverse City for treatment and they’re current status is unknown.

The driver of the SUV was taken to Munson in Cadillac for treatment of minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.