Clare County Man Dies After Trying to Exterminate Bugs with Fire

A Clare County man is dead after investigators say he was possibly trying to exterminate bugs using fire.

On Thursday Clare County Dispatch got a call of an out of control fire near Cornwell and Long Lake in Franklin Township.

The caller told dispatch they could see their neighbor lying on the ground in the fire. They tried to check on him, but couldn’t get close enough due to the flames.

Responding deputies and fire crews were able to locate the 77-year-old man – Ethan Carl, of Harrison.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were told that the man had been in the wooded area possibly trying to exterminate insects with fire.

The Harrison Fire Department along with the DNR worked quickly to contain and extinguish the fire.

The fire spread to nearly one acre before crews put it out.

The exact cause of death is not known at this time, and the Clare County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.