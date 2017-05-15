Person of the Week: Mike Kelso

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man building and directing for the youth of our communities.

Mike Kelso is the Program director for the Cadillac area YMCA.

In his hometown however, he built an Ice rink in the sports park of Leroy, providing more opportunities for the youth in the area.

Kelso says he just wanted open more doors for the community.

For his work providing to the youth and local communities Mike Kelso receives this weeks title of person of the week.

