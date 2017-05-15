Teen Involved in Single Vehicle Crash in Manistee County

Over the weekend, a 17-year-old driver was involved in a single-vehicle crash in Manistee County.

The crash happened on Seaman Road near Rosemarie Road in Norman Township.

According to the MSP, the teen fell asleep at the wheel and left the roadway.

During an investigation, the teen told police that he had not gotten any sleep the prior night after attending both prom and post prom, as well as hiking with friends.

The teen sustained non-life-threatening injures and was transported to Munson Health Manistee.

Police say neither speed nor alcohol were factors in the crash.