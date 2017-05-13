Playing Basketball for Charity

Local firefighters went up against Lion’s football players in a basketball game.

The family fun event often was stopped to let kids come on the court and be part of the fun, whether by making a free throw for the team or by having a fun competition against them.

At half time the court was opened up to let people get autographs from the lions and a chance to meet some of their local heroes.

All funds raised went towards charity, and everyone involved walked away with a smile on their face.