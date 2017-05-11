Security Firm Finds Keylogger on HP Computers Sold since 2015

And in your tech news —

Owners of several different HP laptop models will want to check their machine after a security firm found a keylogger in the computer’s audio drivers.

According to ModZero – a Swiss security firm – they recently found the software when they examined the protection mechanisms on many workstations.

A keylogger is a piece of software that records all the key presses made on a computer. That means that it can record hidden, encrypted, or sensitive items, such as passwords or bank details.

According to ModZero – the presence of the software doesn’t seem to be anything malicious on HP’s part – instead it’s from the company that designed the audio boards used on the machines, and it’s used to track the press of special keys to do actions such as turn off a microphone or controlling a light on the computer.

The keylogger is present on HP computers sold since at least 2015.

While the logger is not directly harmful, it does creates a file on the public space of the harddrive that could be accessed by other users and the sensitive information could then be read.

All users of HP computers should check whether the program C:\Windows\System32\MicTray64.exe or C:\Windows\System32\MicTray.exe is installed.

ModZero recommends users delete or rename the executable files so that no keystrokes are recorded anymore. However, the special function keys on the keyboards might no longer work as expected.

And if a C:\Users\Public\MicTray.log file exists on the hard-drive, it should also be deleted immediately, as it can contain a lot of sensitive information such as login-information and passwords.

A fix for the flaw is available for most machines through Windows Update or HP.

