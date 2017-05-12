Leelanau County Man Faces Assault Charges After Allegedly Choking Girlfriend During Argument

A Suttons Bay Township man is facing possible felony charges after an event in Leelanau County this week.

Deputies were called to a home on East Norris Road in Suttons Bay Township shortly after two in the afternoon on Tuesday for the report of a domestic assault in progress.

The victim, a 30-year-old woman, told deputies that she and her boyfriend, a 38-year-old man, had been in an argument.

During the argument, the man allegedly grabbed the woman and threw her down on a bed. He then allegedly started choking her.

Deputies say the woman had visible injuries to her neck and shoulders.

The man was arrested and lodged in the Leelanau County Jail.

He has been charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and for misdemeanor domestic assault.