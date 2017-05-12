Man Accused of Embezzling Over $100,000 from Grand Traverse County Business

A man is accused of embezzling over $100,000 from a Grand Traverse County business.

According the Grand Traverse District Court – Gregory Whiteford has allegedly been embezzling money from his employer.

Court documents say Whiteford has embezzled $100,000 or more from his employer, Traverse Bay Marine.

He was in court this past week where he was charged with the crime, which is a felony.

Whiteford is out on bound, but he is scheduled to be back in court on May 24th for a probable cause hearing.